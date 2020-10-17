Kidnapped wife of journalist freed

Wife of The Sun Newspaper’s correspondent in Calabar, Mr. Judex Okoro, who was kidnapped on Tuesday night, has regained her freedom.

Mrs. Uduak Okoro, who had been kidnapped two times in the last three years, was released at about 11 pm on Thursday after spending three days in captivity.

Her husband, who is also the Correspondent’s Chapel Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Cross River State, broke the news of her release in a thank you message to his members.

He said her release was through the swift response by the state government, security agencies and the state NUJ.

He added, “The last two days have been a hell for me following the abduction of my dear wife by hoodlums. Indeed, it was the most traumatic experience in any person’s life. But I was consoled by an Igbo axiom that he who has great people around is better than people who have money and don’t care about others. I thank you all for your fervent prayers and solidarity throughout the trying times.

“May the God Almighty protect and guide us and our families as we go about our daily reportage.”