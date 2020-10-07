Kidnappers abduct former Nasarawa commissioner, demand N30m ransom

By Linus Oota, Lafia

Kidnappers on Tuesday night abducted the immediate past Nasarawa Commissioner for Higher Education Chief Clement Uhembe at his Lafia residence.

They are demanding N30million ransom for his release.

The abductors, armed with sophisticated weapons, invaded the residence of the former commissioner, who is also a senior lecturer in the Department of Political Science at the Federal University, Lafia at around 8:30pm.

Wife of the victim, Mrs. Amarya Uhembe, told The Nation the abductors, numbering about ten, invaded their residence and broke into one of their apartments where her husband was observing his siesta after returning from work and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

According to her: “They came at about 8:30pm and started knocking forcefully at the door while my husband was in the inner room. I moved close to the door to see who was knocking only to discover that they were heavily armed men.

“When I noticed they were armed men, I quickly tried to close the door, shouting for help before my husband came to join me in the struggle to close the door, even as they were dragging to force themselves into the parlour.

“My husband rushed to the door and we succeeded in closing the door but the gunmen kept pushing until they succeeded in using some objects in breaking the doors and wall to gain entrance”.

She revealed that the gunmen later allowed her husband access to his mobile phone to communicate with the family for N30million ransom.

Efforts to speak to the police authorities on the incidence failed

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Ramhan Nansel could not pick several calls put across to him by our Correspondent as at press time.

But residence of the victim has continued to record influx of sympathisers from within and outside the state.