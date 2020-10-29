kidnapping:-6-yr-old-boy-abducted,-father-killed,-n3m-ransom-demanded-in-nasarawa

By David Odama

A six-year-old boy, Okunu Isiah kidnapped alongside his mother last Sunday in Nasarawa, is still in the custody of his kidnappers who are demanding for three million ransom.

Okunu, whose father was killed and his mother released by their abductors in the area is yet to see a sign of his freedom from the hands of his kidnappers five days after as the kidnappers have reduced the ransom from 10 million to three million.

Chairman of the local government area, Mohammed Sani Otto who confirmed the abduction in a telephone conversation said the kidnappers abducted the mother of the six-year-old boy, killed his father who is his cousin, later released the mother of the boy but are still holding the boy in their custody demanding for three million naira ransom.

The council boss who lamented the rate of kidnapping in the area said that efforts at ensuring the release of the victim have not been possible as the boy’s abductors are bent on the three million ransom.

“We have been making all efforts to ensure that the boy is released to no avail. It is a double tragedy for me as my cousin has been killed and the burial is slated for Saturday this weekend, and the innocent boy is being held captive in the bush,” Otto lamented.

While appealing for help from the security agencies especially the police for the boy’s freedom, the council Chairman assured that everything would be done to rescue the boy from the hands of his kidnappers.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police, Nasarawa State Command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, said he was not aware of the incident.

“I am not aware of any case of kidnapping in Nasarawa local government Area. The command would investigate the alleged incident,” the PPRO stated.

Vanguard