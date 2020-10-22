killer-dad-chris-watts-‘played-out-a-rape-fantasy-on-tinder-date’-months-before-murdering-his-family

Murderer Chris Watts forced a Tinder date to play out a ‘rape fantasy’ just months before slaughtering his pregnant wife and two young daughters in August 2018, police documents show.

Watts met Amanda McMahon at a Chick-fil-A restaurant earlier in 2018 after chatting to her on the dating app, Knewz.com reported.

McMahon said she had only met up with Watts, 35, for a ‘one-time thing’ but that the future family annihilator became ‘really fast and aggressive’ with her during sex.

She told police that she had to physically fight Watts off of her after he turned violent, putting his hands around her throat and trying to initiate anal sex despite McMahon’s reluctance.

He also revealed details of his ‘rape fantasy’ to her in extreme detail.

Amanda McMahon (left) who claims she had an affair with Chris Watts (right) said she met him on Tinder and on their first date they watched Shutter Island, a movie that may have inspired the Colorado killer’s lies

In earlier reports, McMahon said she and Watts had also watched Martin Scorsese’s film Shutter Island during their meeting.

In the film, a man kills his wife after she murders their children – Watts would later attempt to use a similar storyline when explaining his family’s murders to police.

Watt’s sex life in the months leading up to his crime has been a subject of much speculation, with several people coming forward claiming to have been involved with the married father of two.

A former male sex worker has said that he and Watt’s had a 10-month affair. Trent Bolte claimed the two spent time together in a remote Wyoming cabin.

Watts has denied this, saying: ‘That blew my mind. I was like, “Who the hell is this guy?”

The convicted murderer has also denied McMahon’s account of his ‘rape fantasy’.

Watts killed his wife Shanann, 34, and their two young daughters Bella and Celeste in August 2018. Shanann was pregnant at the time of her murder

The killer dad initially blamed the girls’ deaths on Shanann, saying he’d killed her in a fit of rage after she murdered their daughters. He later admitted to carrying out all three murders himself

In five hours of released police interviews, Watts denied having any extramarital affairs except one with his coworker Nichol Kessinger.

It reportedly began when Watt’s wife Shanann, 34, and their two daughters Bella and Celeste spent the summer of 2018 in North Carolina with her family.

Watts stayed home in Colorado saying he had to work but during that time he and Kessinger began dating.

Kessinger has claimed that Watts had told her he was in the process of divorcing his wife and that she did not know that Shanann was pregnant with their her and Watts’ child.

In the months leading up to her murder, Shanann was reportedly suspicious that her husband might have been having an affair as he had become cold towards her and the couple had stopped having sex.

Weeks before killing his family, Watts had embarked on an affair with his coworker Nichol Kessinger. Kessinger claims that Watts told her he was going through a divorce and that she did not know his wife was pregnant

On the night before Shanann’s death, she had lined up child care for the weekend so she and Watts could spend some time together alone.

At the same time, he was with Kessinger discussing their future and the apartment he planned to get when he separated from his wife.

He had told Shanann he was at a baseball game, but her suspicions had grown so strong that she told friends of her plan to confront her husband when she returned from her work trip in Arizona.

Watts had taken the girls to a birthday party on the afternoon of Sunday, August 12, and while Bella and Celeste played in the pool their father started texting co-worker Kodi Roberts.

Watts is serving five life sentences after pleading guilty to the three murders in November 2018 to avoid the death penalty. He has reportedly decorated his prison cell with pictures of his family

A Google Maps image shows the remote oil field where Watts dumped the bodies of his wife and two daughters after killing them

At 5.06pm that evening, Watts set in motion his plan for disposing of his wife and daughters’ bodies, texting Roberts that he would be making the drive out to one of the more distant oil fields that was managed by his company, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

It was there that the bodies of Shanann, Bella and Celeste were discovered just days after later.

Watts, per his own admission in interviews with law enforcement officials, took his daughters home from the party, gave them both showers, fed them pizza and got them each a snack before putting them to bed.

He noted that both girls were eager to see their mother, who was due to return home late that night.

Hours later, the girls and their mother Shanann were all murdered in the house, and their bodies disposed of at Cervi 6-29, an Anadarko oil field.

After initially blaming Shanann for killing the girls, Watts confessed to all three murders to avoid the death penalty and was sentenced to five life sentences in late November 2018.