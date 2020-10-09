Killings: Ebonyi govt meets with Miyetti Allah, bans night grazing, underage cattle rearing, others

By Peter Okutu

Ebonyi State Government, Friday met with the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and took far reaching decisions including the banning of night grazing and underage cattle rearing in the state.

The enlarged security meeting, which also had leaders of herdsmen, security chiefs and stakeholders in the state in attendance, equally saw the peaceful resolution of the recent crises between some communities and herders in the State.

The recent impasse had led to the destruction of farm produce as many persons sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Speaking at the enlarged security meeting, which held at the Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre, Abakaliki, Governor Umahi warned against destruction of natives’ farm produce by herders and illegal killing of cattles by their host communities.

“If you a community leader and your people go to kill cow and we agree on what to pay and you refused to pay, if you are a herdsman and you go and destroy farm crops and we say you need to pay and you refused to pay, such thing will not happen in Ebonyi state.

“Miyetti Allah must look into the movements of herdsmen from another state into Ebonyi State. Does it mean that Enugu State doesn’t have pasture? Doesn’t Abia State have pasture?

“It’s an act of provocation and we will not allow that. We have to fight those who are coming into the state to destroy the peaceful co-existence between us and the herdsmen, who have lived with us in this state for long.

“The National Secretary has said it all; he said you have two choices. These people are not from Nigeria, they are migrating; they are going with sophisticated weapons.

“You have a choice of stopping them or reporting to security agents to also stop them, because when they destroy things, we say is the Fulani people that did it. It is wrong. So, let us solve our problems by ourselves; let us show more understanding, let us live in peace.”

Earlier, the National Secretary of MACBAN, Baba Othman Ngelzarma, said farming and pastoralism had been created by God to co-exist, adding that the two were inseparable.

According to him, the leadership of MACBAN would not fold its arms and watch its members unleash terror on their host communities even as he stressed that it would equally be unfair for host communities to treat its members, unfairly.

Vanguard News Nigeria