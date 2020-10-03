Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West hint all is well in their marriage with family snap

By Laura Fox For Mailonline

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have once again brushed off claims that a divorce could be on the horizon as they posed for a sweet family snap on Saturday.

The reality star, 39, posted the cute portrait with their two oldest children North, seven, and Saint, four, hinting that all’s well in their marriage.

Kim and Kanye have been plagued by rumours that they are heading for ‘an impending divorce’ as the rapper struggled with his mental health, though sources have claimed that she is still ‘focused on healing her relationship’.

Kim perfectly matched her family in a tight white vest top and pale blue linen trousers as she posed alongside husband Kanye.

She captioned the post with a cute kiss emoji, seeming happier than ever with her husband.

In recent weeks it’s been reported that Kim’s been feeling down about her husband’s battles with his mental health.

The KUWTK alum is reportedly worried about the ‘vicious cycle’ her husband is experiencing, after a series of bizarre Twitter rants and posting a video of him appearing to urinate on one of his Grammys statues.

A source told Us Weekly: ‘She is deeply disappointed and sad because Kanye is struggling. It’s a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time.’

They went on to say how Kim knows it is difficult for Kanye ‘being isolated and alone’.

‘Being isolated and alone essentially in his head isn’t healthy for Kanye … She doesn’t care about the tweets, that is Kanye being Kanye. The mood swings and the manic episodes that are extremely difficult for Kim to help Kanye cope with.’

It’s also been reported that Kim still wants to ‘be there’ for Kanye during his mental health struggles.

The insider said: ‘Kim is holding onto her marriage with Kanye and knows that he is bipolar and struggling with his mental health and wants to be there for him and help.

‘She is continuing to support him and does her best to understand him and where he is coming from. She knows he is unconventional and has always known that.’

Kim previously hit back at reports that she was ‘torn’ on divorcing Kanye, following their emotional crisis talks in July.

It was reported that she remained undecided about pulling the plug on the marriage, after ‘feeling like she has tried everything’ to save their six-year union.

However, a representative for the mother-of-four has shut down the claims on the star’s behalf, telling MailOnline the reports are ‘absolutely not true’.