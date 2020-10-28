Kim Kardashian Bashed On Social Media After Extravagant Birthday Pictures

Kim Kardashian turned 40 last week and the pictures she posted online generated lots of ruckuses online with so many people condemning her act at a pandemic period.

The reality show mogul flew family and friends to a private island for a party and, posted the pics on social media.

In the post, Kim Kardashian posted that the attendees were tested for COVID-19, but the fact that Kardashian arranged this extravagant party during a global pandemic suggested she might not be familiar with social awareness as she is with social distance.

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. pic.twitter.com/p98SN0RDZD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Below are some of the reactions:

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/NJ7tbwpcWr — PJ Vogt early if you’re able (@PJVogt) October 27, 2020

I was also born in 1980, along with my closest friends. I had to cancel a celebration for my milestone birthday, and instead I’m listening to my mom cry on the phone because she is in a LTC facility on lockdown, and cannot leave her room. #youdontknowwhathumblemeans https://t.co/2oEVoRpWKu — Devon Carlson (@mzdevonic) October 28, 2020

It’s not very humble to brag. #keepittoyourself People are suffering. https://t.co/ZpZ0mE3MLf — Melanie Martin (@M3lanieMartin) October 28, 2020

I seriously don’t get the hate for this woman rn. I wanna see more rich folks spend more lavishly, kickstarting micro economies in whatever sectors they can.



To be jealous of a woman celebrating her bday on a pvt island is so pre-covid last season, y’all. #Getoverthatshit https://t.co/licWswt6Ix — -_-|| (@dameinindia) October 28, 2020

This thread is so repulsive it makes me want to vomit.



Not that we needed confirmation but what a spoiled, tone-deaf imbecile. https://t.co/lNthXiiyVT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 28, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time. pic.twitter.com/PjqADjc9Zu — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) October 27, 2020