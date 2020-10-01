Kimberly Guilfoyle left Fox News after female assistant accused the host of sexual misconduct

By Karen Ruiz For Dailymail.com

Published: 19:39 EDT, 1 October 2020 | Updated: 19:43 EDT, 1 October 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle was secretly forced out of her role at Fox News after she was investigated for sexual harassment, amid claims she had exposed herself to her assistant and shared nude photos of men, according to a new report.

The 51-year-old Trump adviser left her role as the host of The Five in 2018 after 12 years at the network.

At the time, not much was said on her abrupt departure except Guilfoyle maintained she chose to leave on her own terms to begin a new job at America First.

Kimberly Guilfoyle abruptly left her post at Fox News’ The Five in 2018

The New Yorker on Thursday reported Guilfoyle was quietly forced out after her assistant, who was not named, sent network executives a 42-page draft complaint accusing the host of sexually in appropriate behavior.

The woman claimed Guilfoyle ‘incessantly’ spoke about her sex life and shared nude photos of the men she was sleeping with.

The assistant was also required to work from Guilfoyle’s New York City apartment where she often exposed herself, according to the report.

Guilfoyle denied the allegations in a statement to the magazine.

‘In my 30-year career working for the SF District Attorney’s Office, the LA District Attorney’s Office, in media and in politics, I have never engaged in any workplace misconduct of any kind. During my career, I have served as a mentor to countless women, with many of whom I remain exceptionally close to this day,’ she said.