kimberly-guilfoyle-lists-her-manhattan-apartment-that-overlooks-central-park-for-$5m

Kimberly Guilfoyle has put her Manhattan apartment up for sale for just under $5 million, as she hopes to make a $1.6 million profit after transforming the home from a taxidermy-filled den to a sleek, stylish pad, DailyMail.com can disclose.

The 51-year-old just listed the three-bedroom, three-bathroom 2,400 sqft apartment this week, describing her home as a ‘trophy residence’ and boasting of its Central Park views.

Guilfoyle snapped up the home, located in the legendary Beresford building, back in 2015 for $3.4 million.

Old photos show it used to be a taxidermist’s dream, covered floor to ceiling with animals, including dozens of deer, moose, mountain lions and various birds.

In 2018, the former Fox News host unveiled her overhaul of the home in a glossy magazine spread with beau Donald Trump Jr. at her side, as she showed off the apartment’s new luxurious style.

But now Guilfoyle is ready to move on and hopes someone else will enjoy the home’s 10ft ceilings, sound-proof new windows and a chef’s kitchen.

The apartment underwent a stunning transformation after Guilfoyle bought it. The home's previous owner, journalist Gregory Speck, had covered the space with dozens of taxidermy animals

The apartment has a private elevator that opens to a large 28-sq-ft gallery, followed by a stately 27-sq-ft living room with a wood-burning fireplace and three tall windows.

Don Jr became a part-time resident of the upscale Manhattan apartment building when he started dating Guilfoyle in April of 2018, just one month after his wife of more than a decade Vanessa Trump filed for divorce.

The apartment has a private elevator that opens up to a large 28-sq-ft gallery, followed by a stately 27-sq-ft living room with a wood-burning fireplace and three tall windows.

The listing raves about the ‘awe-inspiring masterpiece’ of a ‘dream home’ that has ‘mansion-style living’ and space for ‘glamorous entertaining’.

The kitchen offers the ‘finest stainless steel appliances including a Sub Zero refrigerator, a huge Wolf stove, Miele dishwasher, and a large washer and dryer’.

The master bathroom has ‘luxurious Calacatta Gold marble’, double sinks, a walk-in shower and claw-foot bathtub.

Guilfoyle bought the home from journalist Gregory Speck in 2015, who had owned it for several years.

Speck reportedly donated his massive collection of taxidermy to the Virginia Museum of Natural History, clearing the way for architect Campion Platt to come in and tailor it to Guilfoyle’s tastes.

Guilfoyle replaced the previous owner’s antique furnishings with modern pieces in a cool colors, including a silver velvet couch, light curtains, blue and silver ottomans and a statement crystal light fixture.

However, she did include a small nod to the furry friends that used to inhabit the space with what appears to be cowhide rugs.

If she ever does decide to bring back the taxidermy, her beau Don would surely be happy to supply the animals from one of his hunting trips.

This magazine profile didn’t include a look into where the magic happens with Don Jr – the large master bedroom suites that has walk-in closets and an en-suite bathroom.

The home also comes with plenty of celebrity neighbors including Diane Sawyer, Patrick McMullen and Jerry Seinfeld.

Don Jr became a part-time resident of the upscale Manhattan apartment building when he started dating Guilfoyle in April of 2018, just one month after his wife of more than a decade Vanessa Trump filed for divorce.

He is now reportedly splitting his time between Guilfoyle’s place and his own across town.

Guilfoyle listing her apartment for sale comes a few weeks after it was revealed she was secretly forced out of her role at Fox News over a ‘$4 million’ sexual harassment settlement with her female assistant.

The Trump adviser left her role as the host of The Five in July 2018, several years before her contract expired, after 12 years at the network.

The large master bedroom suites has walk-in closets and an en-suite bathroom

Multiple horned mammals surround the bed in one of the two master suites back when Speck owned the apartment

Speck had a very obvious affection for taxidermy, littering almost every surface of the home with a variety of critters

The Beresford is home to several other celebrities including Diane Sawyer, Patrick McMullen and Jerry Seinfeld

At the time, not much was said on her sudden departure except Guilfoyle maintained she chose to leave on her own terms to begin a new job at America First, a Trump super PAC.

Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor who is dating the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, has since taken up a role with Trump administration, and was recently appointed to finance chair for the Trump Victory Committee.

She denied the allegations in a statement to the magazine.

‘In my 30-year career working for the SF District Attorney’s Office, the LA District Attorney’s Office, in media and in politics, I have never engaged in any workplace misconduct of any kind. During my career, I have served as a mentor to countless women, with many of whom I remain exceptionally close to this day,’ she said.