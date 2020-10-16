King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain are joined by daughters in Asturias

By Hayley Richardson For Mailonline

Published: 15:44 EDT, 15 October 2020 | Updated: 15:47 EDT, 15 October 2020

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain were joined by their daughters Princesses Leonor and Sofia today for a visit to a former weapons factory in Oviedo ahead of the annual Princess of Asturias Awards.

The Spanish royal family arrived in the Principality of Asturias in the north of the country this afternoon and were pictured at Fpabrica, the old La Vega Arms Factory.

Ever glamorous Letizia, 48, paid tribute to the region by wearing a vibrant red trapeze coat by local designer Marcos Luengo.

She teamed it with a black leather Uterqüe top with silver metallic stud detailing and black trousers, and swapped her usual stilettos for a pair of Hugo Boss ballet pumps.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain were joined by their daughters Princesses Leonor and Sofia (pictured) today for a visit to a former weapons factory in Oviedo ahead of the annual Princess of Asturias Awards

The Spanish royal family (pictured) arrived in the Principality of Asturias in the north of the country this afternoon and were pictured at Fpabrica, the old La Vega Arms Factory

Her and 52-year-old Felipe’s lookalike daughters Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia clearly take after their stylish mother.

Princess Leonor, 14, looked chic in a green silk high neck midi-dress, with an oversized white blazer coat draped over her shoulders and pale pink flat shoes.

Her sister Princess Sofia, 13, opted for a monochrome ensemble, donning an elegant black coat over a white polka dot top – and sporting a plaster on her right knee.

Both girls wore their long longs in a half-up do while their mother wore her dark hair loose around her shoulders.

Princess Leonor (left) and Princess Sofia (right) clearly take after their stylish mother Queen Letizia

Princess Sofia, 13, opted for a monochrome ensemble, donning an elegant black coat over a white polka dot top – and sporting a plaster on her right knee

Felipe also looked smart, ditching a tie in favour of an open-neck pale pink shirt, dark jeans and a blue check blazer.

During their visit to the complex, which is hosting the Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony, the royals – all of whom wore face masks – toured the venue and were later treated to a musical show.

The Princess of Asturias Awards are a series of annual prizes awarded in Spain by the Princess of Asturias Foundation – previously the Prince of Asturias Foundation – to individuals, entities or organisations from around the world who make notable achievements in the sciences, humanities and public affairs.

During their visit to the complex, which is hosting the Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony, the royals – all of whom wore face masks – toured the venue. Pictured: Letizia and Princess Sofia

Both Princess Sofia (left) and Princess Leonor wore their long longs in a half-up do while their mother wore her dark hair loose around her shoulders

The Princess of Asturias Awards are a series of annual prizes awarded in Spain by the Princess of Asturias Foundation – previously the Prince of Asturias Foundation – to individuals, entities or organisations from around the world who make notable achievements in the sciences, humanities and public affairs. Pictured: the Spanish royals during a visit to La Pfabrica

Each recipient present at the ceremony receives a diploma, a sculpture expressly created for the awards by Spanish sculptor Joan Miró, and a pin with the emblem of the Foundation.

There is also a monetary prize of 50,000 euros for each category, this amount is shared if the category has more that one recipient.

The decision to go ahead with the awards amid the coronavirus pandemic with protective measures in place – one of which involved moving it from its usual venue, the Campoamor Theater, which has capacity for 1,400 guests – to the smaller location, and limiting audience numbers.

Earlier this week the Spanish royal family celebrated the country’s National Day at the Royal Palace of Madrid.