Kogi to immunise 1.6 million children

By James Azania, Lokoja

Kogi State Government said on Wednesday it is set to immunise about 1.6 million children against measles and meningitis across the 21 local governments.

Executive Director Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA), Dr Abubakar Yakubu, who made this known at a news conference in Lokoja, said the state’s meningitis and measles vaccination campaign would kick off today.

Yakubu said children within the ages of nine months and 59 months, totalling 866,328 would be immunised against measles, while children within the ages of one and five years, totalling 815,368 would be immunised against meningitis.

