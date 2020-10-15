Kristen Bell vows to stand by Dax Shepard after addiction relapse because ‘he’s very, very worth it’

By Rachel Mcgrath For Dailymail.com

Published: 01:36 EDT, 14 October 2020 | Updated: 10:24 EDT, 14 October 2020

Her husband Dax Shepard admitted last month that he had relapsed and started using the painkiller Oxycodone after 16 years of sobriety.

And in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres to air Wednesday, Kristen Bell said she’s committed to standing by the actor and podcast host as he battles his demons.

‘He is actually doing really great. … Everybody is up against their own demons,’ the actress, 40, said in a promotional clip for the daytime chat show posted to EllenTube.

Shepard, 45, announced on his Armchair Podcast on September 25 that he’d started using Oxy after being hurt in a motorbike crash in August.

Bell, who married Shepard in 2013, explained that he had shared with her that he was ‘faltering’ and needed to do some ’emotional work’ to find out why he relapsed.

‘He’s addicted to evolving,’ the star of Frozen and The Good Place told Ellen.

‘He was like, ‘I don’t want to risk this family and I did, so let’s put new things in place to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

On the September 25 episode of his podcast, the actor spoke about his history of painkiller addiction and how he’d hidden the resurgence of his dependency on pills.

He admitted he felt immense guilt about hiding ‘this enormous secret’ and described himself as ‘just very scared and… very, very lonely.”

The couple, who shares daughters Lincoln, seven, and Delta, five, are now ‘going back to therapy’, Bell shared.

‘I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it,’ she added.

