Popular Nigerian Nollywood actress, Mrs Eniola Kuburat has been reported dead after battling with an undisclosed illness.

The shocking news of Kuburat’s death was confirmed by her fellow Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod who also detailed that she died of a brief illness.

Kunle Afod wrote on his Instagram page: “RIP Mrs Eniola Kuburat, one of the Yoruba Nollywood Actress After a brief illness.”

