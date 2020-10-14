Kudos, knocks as Reps begin budget 2021 consideration

Nduka Chiejina and Tony Akowe, Abuja

MEMBERS of the House of Representatives on Tuesday took turns to x-ray the 2021 Appropriation Bill presented to a joint session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 8.

While some of the lawmakers gave kudus to the government for the budget, majority of speakers expressed displeasure with the capital vote contained in the budget, stressing the need to increase the capital estimate and reduce spending on personnel.

Leading the debate on the principles of the budget, House Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa said the implementation of budget 2020 faced a lot of challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the drastic fall in the prices of crude oil in the international market and economic challenges across the globe

He said despite of the challenges, the government was able to release almost 60 percent of the capital estimate, with a promise to release more funds for capital projects before the end of the year, adding as a result of these challenges, the budget had to be reviewed.

He recalled the several engagements between the National Assembly and the executive where so much of the capital expenditure had to be reduced, stressing that by the presentation of the President, there was evidence that more money will be made available before the end of the year.

Doguwa explained that the government was out to fight against those factors that militated against the successful implementation of the 2020 budget such as the falling price of crude oil, factors affecting the local production of crude oil, the COVID-19 pandemic, among others.

He said the parametres for the 2021 budget has been laid out in a way that the budget will not be faced with the same challenges like the 2020 budget and asked members to join hands and ensure speedy passage of the estimate

He said: “The ball is now in our court. The executive has done their own part. The budget as laid before the House is only but a proposal and I believe that with the commitment to serve the Nigerian people, we should ensure that this budget is given a speedy passage.”

However, Prof Uche Uwaleke of Nasarawa State University has commended the Federal Government for “getting the priorities right”.

According to him, “the budget proposal seems to have set the right priorities with the bulk of capital spending going to Works and Housing, Power and Transport”.

According to him, “for the first time in many years, the capital allocation to Education and Health are above that of defence”.

Hon. Abdulrazak Namdis said the budget was practicable, but said his major concern was the exchange rate, which is pegged at N379, but argued that the nation needed to improve on its capital estimate.

He expressed concern that the nation need to borrow to finance the budget and suggested that the borrowing should be more from internal sources because if the high interest rate, adding that there was the need to reduce the cost of governance, which will free more money that should be plunged into capital projects.