kuwtk:-khloe-kardashian-had-covid-19-several-months-ago

Khloe Kardashian tested positive for COVID-19 several months ago, it was revealed on Wednesday.

In a new teaser for the next episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the 36-year-old Good American designer shares she was very sick with the coronavirus.

The mother to True Thompson, aged two, says her symptoms included vomiting and headaches.

The star appears to have fallen ill in early March after attending Malika Haqq’s babymoon at a casino near Palm Springs, California.

The looker was under lockdown with daughter True and boyfriend Tristan Thompson in Los Angeles. It is not known at this time if they tested positive as well.

‘I just found out that I do have corona, I have been in my room … it was really bad for a couple of days, vomiting and shaking and hot and cold,’ says Khloe from her bed as she wears black pajamas and shows off long red nails.

‘I suffer from migraines but this was the craziest headache, I wouldn’t say it was a migraine,’ the star added.

‘The coughing – my chest would burn when I coughed. My throat is still not fully recovered clearly, let me tell you that sh** is real but we are all going to get through this.

‘I pray if we follow orders and listen we’re all going to be OK. May God bless us all.’

Khloe seems to have fallen ill in early March as she said she started getting sick after coming back from the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa near Palm Springs where she celebrated Malika Haqq’s babymoon.

Also on the trip was Malika’s twin Khadijah Haqq-McCray, 37, and three other friends.

Back home, she put on a mask, and offered one to her mother Kris in case she had COVID-19.

She said her nanny had gone home and Kim had cancelled her meetings and gotten tested for the virus after a World Health Organization report detected an outbreak in their area.

At the end of the show, Khloe put her head down on a kitchen counter, sick and fatigued. Then her doctor mandated that she be separated from True.

Khloe was not seen much on Instagram from early March until early May as she relied on flashback photos to entertain her followers.

It is not known if Khloe’s daughter True, seen here on Tuesday, ever got sick

On May 8 she finally resurfaced with an image taken in her home gym as she flashed a peace sign while modeling a Good American workout suit.

Kris is then seen in the new teaser as well as she wore a hoodie.

She said, ‘I of course then jumped on the phone with every doctor that would take my call, trying to find somebody that could help her.’

Kim is seen in a beige top with full glam as she relays what she knows.

The wife of Kanye West was filmed before the positive result came in.

‘We’re just anxiously awaiting the results to see if Khloe has it or not, my gut tells me that she does just because she is so sick,’ said Kim in a bedroom.

‘And that really scares me for her because I can tell now she is getting really scared and is nervous about it.

‘I guess we will just wait and find out.’

In an early supertease for the show, Kim said she was worried about Khloe being sick and possibly having the coronavirus.

Also her sister Kylie Jenner said she ‘knew’ someone who was sick but there was no hint of who it was.

But in social media posts Khloe never hinted that she was sick and often she looked in perfect health as she promoted her brands.

Her brother in law Kanye West revealed to Forbes in July that he contracted the virus as well.

There are over 8.85M coronavirus cases in the US with 227K deaths. Worldwide, there are 44M cases and 1.17M deaths.

Currently in season 19, Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT on E! As previously announced, the final season/season 20 will air in early 2021.

Khloe was also seen on Wednesday in a new image from Kim’s 40th birthday bash in a tropical setting with white beaches over the weekend.

The Revenge Body host posed with Kim and Kourtney on the shore as they modeled swimwear.

The looker was also seen in a hot pink bikini while standing in the water. She said in her caption, ‘BEST TRIP EVER!! Thank you Keeks.’

Kim has been heavily criticized for taking a lavish vacation amid COVID-19 when so many people are dying from the virus and suffering from losing their jobs.

PageSix claimed that the siren had her guests tested and quarantined for two weeks before the trip making sure no one got sick.