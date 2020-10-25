kwankwaso-launches-new-radio-station-in-kano

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

Former Governor of Kano state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has inaugurated a new radio station, Nasara 98.5 FM, in Kano.

The radio station has commenced test transmission that will last for the next six weeks before it’s full programme hit the air waves.

Kwankwaso explained that Nasara FM was conceptualised to give healthy competition and promote human development through intellectual programming.

Kwankwaso, who assured that the new station would be accorded independence to operate strictly on professionalism and ethics of journalism, said that no amount of pressure will derail the management from executing its vision and mission.

Although Kwankwaso claimed that the media in Nigeria was yet to fulfil its role of promoting healthy competition among oppositions, he was confident that the birth of Nasara FM would bridge the wide gape that exist between the voice and the voiceless.

Besides the promotion of various political interest, Kwankwaso disclosed the radio station will focus on the plight of common man at the grassroots.

“The success of Nasara remains our model contribution to help the society. The new radio will help promote education in all aspects of human life.

“After over two decades of proliferation of media outfits in country, the media is yet to fulfil it role in promoting healthy competition among oppositions. Nasara Radio is here to give people right to voice and exchange ideals,” Kwankwaso said.

The former senator recently commission Nomadic School for the Fulani community in Munture in Rano local government area of the state to celebrate his 64th birthday.

