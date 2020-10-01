Kwara First Lady partners stakeholders on tuberculosis eradication

Her Excellency, Dr Olufolake Abdulrazaq

Mrs Olufolake AbdulRazaq, the wife of the Kwara Governor, has appealed to stakeholders to support the State Government’s efforts at eradicating Tuberculosis (TB) in the state.

AbdulRazaq made the appeal on Thursday during activities scheduled to mark the 2020 World TB Day by the state Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Unit of the state ministry of health.

She appealed to people in the state to help themselves by ensuring that tuberculosis was completely wiped out of the state at all cost.

“I am honoured to be the one championing the cause of eradicating tuberculosis as the State TB-Champion.

“It’s great that you do not allow the peculiarity of this period to limit your work; we must make sure we stand together to stop tuberculosis,” Abdulrazak said.

Also speaking at the occasion, Dr Raji Razaq, the state Commissioner for health, noted that the state government had invested heavily in the health sector, adding that all hands must be on deck to accomplish and exceed the set targets.

He appreciated the governor’s wife for her strategic role in ensuring the successful implementation of the activities set out for different components of the health care system in the state.

In his remarks, the Chairman, House Committee on Health and Environment, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Owolabi said the “lawmakers in the 9th Assembly are ready to work and synergize with the Governor’s wife in ensuring that we end TB in Kwara State”.

The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 in the State, Dr Femi Oladiji, who was the lead speaker at the event, commended the state government for its investment and impactful strides on the health of the citizens.

He identified health workers as a major factor in the success story of any health care intervention, especially those aimed at addressing infectious diseases like TB and COVID-19.

Some of the stakeholders at the event included health care workers, representatives of religious bodies and members of the civil society organizations.

NAN

Vanguard