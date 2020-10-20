City News

Kwara gov seeks peaceful protests

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak yesterday pledged his administration’s support for the rights of citizens to protest, appealing to EndSARS protesters to remain peaceful.

The governor said this when he met with traditional rulers to brief them on the N30,000 new minimum wage, developmental issues and the security situation in the state.

AbdulRazaq regretted the violence that followed EndSARS protest on Sunday in Ilorin, blaming hoodlums for the development.

He urged the monarchs to be more vigilant in their domains and to report strange developments or persons to the government and security agencies.





