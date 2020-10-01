Kwara govt holds maiden conference on gender equality (LIVE UPDATES)

The maiden edition of the annual gender equality conference organized by the Kwara State Government is holding virtually today.

A statement by Jamila Bio-Ibrahim, Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara Governor on SDGs, said the conference is to be jointly hosted by Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and his wife, Olufolake AbdulRazaq.

Themed ‘Galvanising the Will to Take Actions on Gender Equality and Women Empowerment’, the event will feature speakers such as the former Liberian leader Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf; United Nations Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed; and Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.

The panellists will discuss some of the contentious issues surrounding gender equality and hindering equal opportunity for both men and women in the various cadres of society.

Participants will have an opportunity to ask critical questions on the inclusion of women in politics.

PREMIUM TIMES will bring you live updates of this event scheduled to hold online from 2:00 p.m.

The conference, which is a webinar, would be broadcast live on the state-owned Radio Kwara (Midland FM 99.1) and across Kwara state government’s social media handles, as well as on Nigeria’s only Women Radio (91.7FM).

Zoom Log in details: Webinar ID: 858 2443 8136. Passcode: 581017

Live update:

