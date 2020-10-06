Kyrgyzstan Opposition Says It Seeks to Seize Control of Country

Political opposition forces in Kyrgyzstan said they were seeking to seize power and form a new government after taking control of state buildings in the capital following elections that international monitors said were marred by allegations of voter fraud.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov fled the presidential palace early Tuesday after demonstrations rocked the capital of this Central Asian country, but said in a video address from an unknown location later in the day that political groups had tried to oust him, using the elections as pretext to illegally grab power. His whereabouts was unclear.

Resource-rich Kyrgyzstan, which has been a stage for competing Russian, Chinese and U.S. interests since independence from the Soviet Union, has seen a quick succession of governments in recent years, including two presidents toppled by revolution in 2005 and 2010.

The country is a member of a collective-defense alliance with Moscow and several other post-Soviet states and has maintained good relations with Russia, which has mentioned expanding its military base in the country.

The U.S. also used Kyrgyzstan as a strategic hub for operations during the height of its war in Afghanistan, though that base was closed in 2014 amid pressure from Moscow to limit Washington’s influence in the region.