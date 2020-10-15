Kyrgyzstan’s President Says He Will Resign to Ease Turmoil in the Former Soviet Republic

Kyrgyzstan’s president said he would resign, injecting a fresh element of uncertainty into a political crisis that has engulfed the resource-rich Central Asian country following allegations of a voter fraud in a parliamentary election earlier this month.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov Thursday said he intends to leave his post to avoid further clashes between security forces and protesters who took to the streets after the Oct. 4 vote, forcing him to temporarily leave the presidential residence. But his promised departure propels…