LA police launch homicide investigation following discovery of man’s body inside a storage facility

LA police launch homicide investigation following discovery of man’s body inside a self-storage facility – after employees reported strong stench coming from a container
- Gruesome discovery was made at a Hawaiian Gardens self-storage unit on Thursday evening
- Detectives say the victim was a white man aged between 30 and 35
- They have not disclosed his cause of death and have not revealed how long they believe the body was inside the storage locker
Homicide detectives have launched an investigation following the discovery of a human body inside a Los Angeles storage unit.
LA County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Hawaiian Gardens facility on Thursday evening after employees reported a strong order emanating from a locker.
Police and paramedics broke into the unit shortly after 6 pm, at which point they discovered the corpse.
According to KTLA, a StorAmerica self-storage facility on Carson Street was where the grisly discovery was made
Investigators say the deceased was a white male aged between 30 and 35.
They are currently working to determine his identity, and did not immediately say whether it was clear how he died.
Detectives did not reveal how long they believe the body had been inside the storage unit.
While they did not name the specific facility where the corpse was uncovered, they stated that the discovery was made on the 12300 block of Carson Street.
According to KTLA, a StorAmerica self-storage facility is the only such business in the area.
The Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone with information to call (323) 890-5500.
The discovery was made in the Hawaiian Gardens neighborhood, southeast of downtown Los Angeles
