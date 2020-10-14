Labour kicks as Atiku’s firm sacks 600 workers

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has kicked against the decision of Intels Services Nigeria Limited, a firm partly owned by ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar to lay off 600 workers.

Those affected included workers in Rivers and Warri operational areas of the company.

MWUN stated the company also recently declared 30 workers redundant in Onne Port.

In a letter addressed to the Managing Director of Intels Services Nigeria Limited, the Secretary General of MWUN, Comrade Felix Akingboye, described the decision to sack the workers as “unlawful.”

The letter was copied to the Managing Director – Nigerian Ports Authority; President – Nigeria Labour Congress; Commissioner of Police, Eastern Port Police Command, Port Harcourt; Executive Director – Marine and Operations (NPA); DSS Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Others were: Chairman – Advisory Council, MWUN; Chairman – NLC State Council, Port Harcourt, River State; President/Gen. Secr. – Dockworkers Branch; President/Gen. Secr. – NPA Branch; President/Gen. Secr. – Shipping Branch; President/Gen. Secr. – Seamen/NIWA W. T. Branch and the District Chairman/Secretary – Onne Port.

Tne union gave Intels a seven-day ultimatum to withdraw the sack letters and recall the affected workers or face total shut down of its operations nationwide.

The letter reads: “Over the years the welfare benefits of your employees (Intels Nig. Ltd.) and that of your subsidiary Company, AMS, has always been the product of joint negotiation between your management and the union. In other words, the employees of the principal (Intels Nigeria Ltd) and its subsidiary AMS enjoy the same welfare benefits.

“Recently, your management declared about 30 of its employees redundant and the union was duly consulted, and a joint communiqué between management and the union was issued after due negotiation.

“Regrettably however, we are informed that your management has terminated its contract with AMS which has led to over 600 workers (who are our members) being declared redundant without due recourse to the union for the negotiation of their terminal benefits.

“Letters of termination/redundancy, we are informed, had already been served on the workers. This unfair labour practice is not acceptable to us.

“I have been directed to issue your management with a seven day notice effective from the date of this ultimatum, within which to withdrawal all the letters of termination/redundancy served on the workers and recall them to duty, otherwise, we shall be compelled to withdraw our services from your terminal at the expiration of the notice.

“We demand that status quo ante should remain pending when a management/union meeting is convened to negotiate their exit and payment of terminal benefits.”