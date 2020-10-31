ladipoe,-toke-makinwa-reveal-their-health-status

By Olaitan Ganiu

ON-AIR presenter, Toke Makinwa and rapper Ladipoe have opened up on health status as they confirmed to be tested positive for coronavirus.

Makinwa took to her Instagram page on share her ordeal of contacting the virus.

“My COVID-19 experience I have been missing in action for a bit guys, the last two weeks of my life has been pretty tough to handle. I tested positive for COVID-19 and my experience wasn’t great (I mean it’s Covid), shooting this Vlog was a lot as I am not a 100 percent yet but I’m hopeful the worst days are behind me,” she wrote.

Continuing she said, “Covid is real guys, there is a second wave of the virus in town and it is spreading really fast. I can’t say for sure where I caught it but the worst thing for me was contact tracing. Having to call people I have been exposed to, to tell them to quarantine and trace people they have also been exposed to, the whole thing is a mess.”

“I share my experience on the Vlog today which is late I know but pls be patient with me, the road to recovery is a lot, I am tired all the time, I have a bit of memory loss and I’m trying to find out what day is what. Doesn’t help that Nigeria itself has gone through something in this time too. Phewwww!!!! ”

Similarly, rapper Ladipoe has confirmed to be tested positive for coronavirus. The artiste took to his Instagram stories to announced his new status.

According to him, he has been in isolation for about 10 days.

‘’I recently received the results for my COVID-19 test and it was positive. I have been in isolation for about 10 days now. Die to the state of affairs in the country, this Monday was the earliest I could get tested,” he wrote. “My symptoms have been mild and I’m getting better every day. Please continue to take the necessary safety precautions when you’re out to protect yourself and your loved ones. Not everyone has mild symptoms. This is definitely something to be taken seriously.”