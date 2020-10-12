Lagos announces full reopening of primary, secondary schools

Lagos State government has announced the resumption of all remaining classes in both public and private schools in the State beginning from Monday, 19th of October, 2020.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo in a statement said the physical resumption which is for the 2020/2021 academic session will now include pupils in pre-primary; daycare, kindergarten, and nursery schools.

The Commissioner who disclosed this on Monday noted that this decision was taken after careful deliberations and consultations with relevant stakeholders including safety professionals and nursery school providers.

“All public and private Schools are strongly advised to put safety first by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the State Government through the Ministry of Education.

The Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) will continue to monitor and evaluate schools preparedness. The necessary resumption protocols must be adhered to and cleared “satisfactory” by the OEQA.

“While welcoming and wishing the pupil/students in the State a successful and fruitful new academic session, the Honourable Commissioner enjoins school owners and managers of all private schools to ensure that they are cleared by the Office of Education Quality Assurance before physical resumption.”

