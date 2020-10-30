lagos-announces-further-relaxation-of-curfew

The Lagos State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the hijack of the peaceful #EndSARS protests.

Lagos State information commissioner Gbenga Omotosho said the curfew will now be from 10:00 pm till 6:00 am.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities,” Omotosho said.

Sanwo-Olu declared a 24-hour curfew on Tuesday, October 20 due to the “degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.” He relaxed the curfew on Friday, October 23.

The governor said the curfew was a demonstration of government’s commitment not to watch and allow anarchy in the state.

“Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state,” Sanwo-Olu said.

