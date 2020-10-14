Lagos APC rallies support for senatorial, House of Assembly polls

By Adeyinka Aderibigbe

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has urged the people of the Lagos East Senatorial District to vote for its candidates during the October 31 by-elections.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, gave the charge at the Ikosi-Ketu Local Development Council Area (LCDA), where he inaugurated some projects executed by the Chair person, Princess Abolanle Bada.

He said although the APC would win the election, the victory must be so convincing as to lay to rest the dominance of the party in the state.

The APC is fielding Tokunbo Abiru and Femi Saheed for the vacant Lagos East Senatorial District and the Kosofe II seats.

“That we would beat all other contestants is not in doubt, but we are appealing to you to come out in large numbers and vote massively for our party so that all those people would be so shocked and embarrassed that they would think twice before coming out to contest any election in the state in the future,” he said.

Ahmed who was accompanied by leaders of the party, including two members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) members, Prince Muyiwa Sosanya, and Alhaji Mutiu Are, the GAC Secretary, said the APC have been delivering and would continued to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people.

He commended the council chair person for all the people oriented projects, which according to him, would lift the Ikosi-Ketu LCDA and make life more abundant for the people.

Pa Sosanya said a victory for the APC is the best way to immortalise the memory of the late Senator Bayo Osinowo, who he described as a big fish in Lagos politics, and Tunde Braimoh, another consummate politician representing Kosofe constituency II, in the House of Assembly.

He appealed to the people to come out and vote for the candidates, who would replace them, adding that the two candidates are seasoned politicians who would continue to work for the peace and advancement of policies and programmes of the party in Lagos State.

Princess Bada said the projects being inaugurated were started and completed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said five roads; among them the Ademola Osinowo, Alhaji Yekini Aromolate, Olayemi Odutayo, Alhaji Jamiu Balogun and Femi Ogun Streets a customary court located inside the council secretariat and seven operational vehicles.

Bada commended all party chieftains in the council for their unflinching support even as she urged residents to continue to pay their levies and rates in order to boost the council’s IGR.