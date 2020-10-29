lagos-approves-full-reopening-of-schools

The Lagos State Government has approved the full re-opening of schools for all classes in public and private schools across the state from Monday, 2nd of November, 2020.

Boarding house students in public schools are to resume on Sunday, November 1.

Lagos State education commissioner Folasade Adefisayo while announcing the approval said 2020 has been an unprecedented year “with the recent happenings that have regrettably led to frequent closure of schools with attendant learning disruptions faced by all children.”

Public and private schools in the state have been shut for the most part of the year.

The government shut all schools in March due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

Adefisayo announced reopening of the schools on October 12. She said the decision was taken after careful deliberations and consultations with relevant stakeholders including safety professionals and nursery school providers.

The education commissioner said the disruptions in academic activities were unavoidable and taken for safety reasons.

“We pray and hope that there will be no more disruptions in the academic calendar. However, the State Government will always regard the safety of pupils/students, parents and all staff as a matter of priority,” Adefisayo stated.

“We recommend that when schools resume on Monday, teaching and learning should continue unhindered till the end of the term.

