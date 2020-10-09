Lagos Assembly holds emergency session over #EndSARS protest

Lagos State Assembly on Friday held emergency plenary to address the ongoing #EndSARS protest in the state.

The protest which started on Wednesday with youths seeking the dissolution of the SARS unit of the Nigeria Police Force over cases of harassment and extortion by its personnel.

The Nigerian youth in continuation of their protest on Thursday besiege the State Assembly overnight and were eventually addressed by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who assured them that their grievance will be addressed at the emergency Friday plenary.

The ongoing plenary currently have present 15 representatives of the youths while the Honourable representing Surulere Constituency Desmond Elliot moves motion for the IG of Police to consider and listen to the cry of the protesters.

“It is gone beyond having reforms, the National Assembly as the deputy Speaker rightly said really needs to look into it, the IG of police should seriously consider that we are working for the people,” Elliot said.

“If the unit they set up is not working for the people and the people are calling for it to be disbanded let’s do what they are saying.”

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police force was put together to tackle robbery and crimes related to armed robbery within the country.

The unit has breached its mode of operations across the nation by harassing many young Nigerians, especially men who spot dreadlocks and other forms of fancy head styles.

Although the Nigerian police say such acts contradict its responsibility to protect citizens and always issue sanctions to officers these cases of police brutality persist.

Nigerian youths, mostly affected by the brutality have several times trended the call for the scrapping of SARS with many sharing their experiences on social media.