Lagos Assembly supports #EndSARS protests

By Oziegbe Okoeki

Lagos House of Assembly on Friday threw its weight behind the #EndSARS protest demanding proscription of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad and introduction of a new and well-structured security outfit.

The House also called on Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to provide protection for the protesters while they express their grievances.

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa stated these at an emergency sitting of the House.

On Thursday night, Obasa and some lawmakers the protesters who laid siege on the Assembly complex.

Among the seven-point resolution passed after an extensive deliberation was also that the National Assembly should carry out a probe of the allegations against F-SARS including killing, maiming and dehumanising of Nigerians.

The House also asked the Commissioner of Police to protect the #EndSARS Protesters in the state and ensure that they are not molested;

“The Commissioner of Police should stop unwarranted molestation of our youths by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad otherwise known as F-SARS and its counterparts in the State;

“The Senate President and the Speaker of National Assembly should institute public enquiry on the extra judicial activities, killings,maiming and dehumanization of our youths by the Anti- Robbery Squad ; ensure that the victims are duly compensated while erring officers sanctioned appropriately;

“SARS be proscribed and a new security outfit which will be more efficient with clearly spelt out code of conduct and rule of engagements be established while sanction is imposed for misdemeanor;

“Mr President to ensure that culpable officials of SARS receive the punishment as prescribed by the National Assembly;

“Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Public Petitions liaise with the Commissioner of Police and Attorney General of the State to fashion out ways and means to address allegations of ruthlessness and extra judicial killings contained in the petition against SARS in the state;



And “The Governor of Lasgos State Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu engage relevant institutions to protect lives and property in the state such that phones, laptops and other means of communication belonging to youths are not confiscated indiscriminately without warrant.”