lagos-begins-rehabilitation-of-iwaya-road

Leaders of Anegbette and Udochi communities, two towns worst hit by floods in South Uneme clan of Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, have called for urgent government’s intervention in the provisions of relief materials and relocation to avoid a major food crisis and outbreak of diseases in the area.







President of Anegbette Development Association (ADA), Emma Okolo, and National President of Udochi Development Union (UDU), Abubakar Aleobua, said the havoc wreaked on the riverine communities had left thousands displaced from their ancestral homes, while many now take shelter under trees.







Also, the member representing Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Peter Ohiozoje Akpatason, has warned of the dangers of the increasing numbers of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country.







Briefing journalists in Lagos, the two leaders said only the prompt intervention by government and concerned bodies would bring relief to the people whose farmlands and agricultural produce, worth hundreds of millions of naira, has been destroyed.







Emma said: “Hundreds of houses in Anegbette have submerged. Our farm produce, mostly rice, cassava, yam, pepper, tomatoes and others have been washed away. Our people are at the mercy of God as we speak. The predicament of the people right now is beyond what anyone can describe, our plea goes to not only the government but also humanitarian organizations and international bodies to come to our aide.”







On his part, the UDU President, Abubakar lamented that the only IDP camp in the local government area located in Ogomere is not easily accessible and called for the establishment of one closer to the community.







Abubakar added: “Our people are going through untold hardship as many have been without food for days. Our buildings are under water.”