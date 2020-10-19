Lagos begins rehabilitation of Iwaya road

Eight years after suffering neglect, Iwaya road has received the attention of the Lagos State Government. The 1.4km road at Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA) leads to the University of Lagos, Sabo, Yaba, Onike junctions, and serves as an alternative route to Lagos Island.







The road was recently in the news when its drains caved, in, leading to severe flood that damaged properties. However, respite came the way of residents and motorists last week when the state government announced commencement of its rehabilitation.







Speaking at the stakeholders’ meeting, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, said the road was among the 116 roads listed for rehabilitation, adding that the rehabilitation might affect few buildings located within the scope of construction.







He, therefore, appealed to residents to cooperate with the contractors, as a seven-day evacuation period would be given to those whose properties sit on the drains before action would be taken.







Speaking on the project brief, a representative of the contractor, East Line Development Limited, Mr. Kunle Arole, said the project would be completed within 12 months. He promised that a section of the road would be open to users during construction.