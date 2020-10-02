Lagos celebrates Nigeria’s 60th anniversary with 60,000 cupcakes mosaic

• Says nation now on Guinness Book of World Records

Lagos State government, yesterday, marked Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary with 60,000 cupcakes mosaic, thereby producing the largest anniversary logo in the world.

The initiative, in conjunction with Fly Africa, aimed at putting Nigeria in the Guinness Book of World Records as holder of the world’s largest anniversary logo made with cupcakes mosaic.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the historic event held at Teslim Balogun, Surulere, said the state through the laying of the largest cupcakes mosaic, had sent a message to the world that Lagos is a land of creativity and innovations.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the wife of the state’s Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, at the event monitored by officials of the Guinness World Records, said that the last largest cupcakes in the world was a 30,400 cupcakes made in Singapore in 2015.

The governor, who commended all the founding-fathers of Nigeria, Independence icons and those who have worked tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria remains a united nation, said: “I am sure that with this largest cupcakes mosaic today, we have sent a message to the world that Lagos State is a land of creativity and innovations. It is my belief that Lagos State and indeed Nigeria would continue to strive and record greater achievements.

“I call on everyone here today to join hands with our administration to build a Lagos that we would all be proud of.”

The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, said that Lagos State government, through the event, is once again putting itself before the international community, especially tourists across the world, to see what the state can offer in terms of breaking new grounds and in creativity.

She said: “The relevance of Lagos State in Nigeria cannot be undermined as the state has been channelling its efforts into activities that have strengthened the nation economically, culturally and socially. Our great state has no doubt been serving as the melting pot for Nigeria’s tradition and culture.

“The coming together of Fly Africa and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture for this event, which is one of its kinds in the history of this nation, underscores Lagos’ rich attractions that have earned the nation a global voice and respect across the continent.

“It is also commendable that we are equally using this event to eye World Guinness Record through the laying of the largest cupcake mosaic in different colours, being the first ever in the world.

“I appreciate the almost 150 volunteers who came together to make this possible as well as the various partners for this event.”