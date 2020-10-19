Lagos civil servants locked out as #EndSARS protesters lay siege to Alausa

Hundreds of protesters seeking an end to police brutality have laid siege to all major roads leading to the secretariat of the Lagos State Government in Alausa, Ikeja.

Some of the demonstrators bearing placards with ‘#EndSARS, End Police Brutality’ were seen at the entrance of the secretariat, denying government staff entry to the complex.

Our correspondent gathered that government principal officers already communicated with their subordinates to work from home on Monday to avoid confrontation with protesters

Other major roads in Lagos-Akoka road around the University of Lagos, a section of Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Ojota and Ketu and Ikorodu roads have been blocked by the protesters.

Lagos State Government, however, is appealing to the protesters to give it time to implement its promises.

“We will continue to sue for peace. We will continue to sue for calm,” Lagos State information commissioner Gbenga Omotosho told our correspondent. “Two wrongs cannot make a right.”

“The governor (Babajide Sanwo-Olu) has spoken and he has already inaugurated a panel to look into their complaints and we are working on it.

“We are asking that they should not block the roads, they should not stop people going to their work and also people going to the hospitals – to avoid deaths.”

For about two weeks, protesters in Lagos have staged their demonstrations at different parts of the state. The Governor’s office and the Lagos State House of Assembly have been one of the major venues for convergence.

Another set of protesters are at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lekki area of the state where they had Jumat Service and a candle night vigil for persons that have been killed by trigger-happy policemen, particularly members of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) since last week.

Speaking with the protesters at Lekki Toll Gate on the second day of the protest, Sanwo-Olu said the protesters have made their voice heard and their impact was already felt when the inspector general of police announced the dissolution of SARS.

But beyond SARS, the protesters in Lagos and other states are demanding a reform of the police, arrest and prosecution of culpable personnel, compensation for families of victims and improved welfare for police personnel.

