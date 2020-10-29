lagos-closes-adekunle,-adeniji-sections-for-repairs

Our Reporter

Lagos State Government has announced the closure of Adekunle and Adeniji sections of the Third Mainland Bridge from the midnight of Friday to Sunday.

A statement on Wednesday by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said the repair is coming two weeks behind schedule, due to delays occasioned by the protests in the Lagos metropolis.

He said it is essential to have it urgently done to prevent vibrations on the bridge during the casting-in-place of the newly installed expansion joints, which in turn will allow the special concrete to achieve its required compressive strength.