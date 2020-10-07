Lagos Commissioner Visit Family of Girl who was Gang-Raped and Killed (Photos)

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on Tuesday October 6, paid a visit to the family of late Favour Ikechukwu, who was raped to death by a sinister gang on 30th September 2020 by 8.30pm, at Olanrewaju Street, Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

The Commissioner of Police, who delivered the condolence message to the parent of the deceased, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Muhammed Abubakar Adamu, assured the family that the Nigeria Police will do the needful to apprehend every culprit in the barbaric act and get justice for Favour.

Favour was out on an errand for her mother when she was abducted and gang-raped.

Odumosu, while promising the family of police’s constant support, directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, DCP Yetunde Longe, who accompanied him, to deploy additional detectives from her office to go after the fleeing culprits and prosecute them as soon as possible.

In another development, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, seized the opportunity to address the residents of Ejigbo Local Council Development Authority in Lagos State and commissioned the refurbished and newly constructed office complex at the Divisional Headquarters Ejigbo, Lagos State.

The complex was refurbished and some new offices were built by the Chief Executive Officer of Grooming International Centre, Dr Godwin Nwabunka, who described his gesture as a reflection of the Community Policing agenda of the Inspector-General of Police, with a view to achieving effective policing of Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

Similarly, the Chairman Ejigbo LCDA, Hon Oloyede Monsuru Obe, donated two Toyota Siena Buses to Ejigbo Division to boost its operational engagements and provide adequate security for all residents in the Local Government Area.



The Commissioner of Police was also accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rapid Response Squad, DCP Tunji Disu, Area Commanders of Area D, Mushin, Area B, Apapa, Area F, Ikeja, Area M, Idimu, Area E, Festac, and some Divisional Police Officers around the areas, and the Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State, SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

