lagos-continental-hotel-looks-forward-to-welcoming-back-guests-as-it-reopen

After a long period of lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic, the management of the Lagos Continental Hotel has finally reopened for business and its management said it’s looking forward to a brighter future.

Briefing journalists on the planned re-opening of the hotel after seven months of lockdown which gave the management the opportunity to carry out refurbishment/and upgrades of some of the hotel’s facilities, Marcel Brekelmans, General Manager, said having been able to handle major challenges of water, power, and cooling system that were lingering before, the hotel is better positioned now to welcome back their guests.

Brekelmans noted that the hotel’s main goal now is to offer the best value for money in a very safe and secure environment.

‘’We strive to maintain high standards in all aspects of our work, from installing full-size scanners at our entrance door, to upgrade our rooms and public areas, the reconceptualization of our restaurants and bars, to the implementation of the staff development programme.”

Besides the aforementioned, Brekelmans, also explained Lagos Continental is also looking forward to partner Chef Selassie Atadika, a Ghanaian culinary expert and one of the top 100 chefs of the world in 2019.

“The other project; though still, a the concept is a floor to be dedicated to female executive travellers only that would also be designed by a female architect.

‘’ The artwork on that floor is also to be done by a female artist. Security would also be provided by female trained security officers 24/7 on the floor, housekeeping, restaurant services, and room service to also be done by female attendees only’’.

“And the rooms obviously will have a feminine touch in terms of smell, in terms of feel, in terms of the amenities completely separated from the pack from what we normally do”, he said.