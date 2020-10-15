Lagos Continental Hotel opens after 7 months lockdown

By Jimoh Babatunde

ECONOMY

As the hospitality industry resumes operations after the Covid-19 pandemic, the management of the Lagos Continental Hotel said it is looking forward for a better future.

Speaking on the planned re-opening of the hotel after seven months of lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the refurbishment/and upgrades of the hotel facilities, the General Manager, Marcel Brekelmans, said having been able to handle major challenges of water, power, and cooling system they are looking forward to welcoming their guests and customers “whilst offering our warm and sincere hospitality.”

According to him, to meet the highest standard of hospitality they used the period of the lockdown to make continuous improvements to their facilities in order to meet the needs and demands of the modern business traveller.

Brekelmans added “our main goal is to offer the best value for money in a very safe and secured environment. We strive to maintain high standards in all aspects of our work, from installing full size scanners at our entrance door, to upgrade of our rooms and public areas, the reconceptualization of our restaurants and bars, to the implementation of staff development programme.”