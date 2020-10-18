Lagos deserves special status says, ADC senatorial candidate

By Adeola Ogunlade

The African Democratic Congress’ Senatorial Candidate, Lagos East, Rev John Kome has said that Lagos State deserves a special status as the former nation’s capital and the commercial nerve centre of the country.

Kome said this in an interview with journalists recently in his office in Lagos. He informed that Lagos State has become a rallying point for Nigerians even after the relocation of the nation’s capital to Abuja in 1991.

He explained that this is a consensus, Lagos remains the commercial capital of Nigeria while Abuja is the administrative capital. This is an issue that I am going to push forward when elected as it is in the front burner of the people of Lagos and Nigeria as a whole.

He noted that the deluge of person on daily basis thronging the state to make it their new home in pursuit of personal visions due to the opportunities the city-state apparently possesses puts a lot of burden on its infrastructure.

Kome further said that voters in Lagos East Senatorial District should vote for righteous people and people of conscience that will lead the state forward.