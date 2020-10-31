lagos-directs-workers-from-gl-1-12-to-resume-work-monday

By Oziegbe Okoeki

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed public servants in Lagos from Grade Levels 1-12 to resume in their offices from Monday, November 2nd.

This announcement was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The latest easing of the lockdown, according to the statement is the sequel to the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the State Ministry of Health advisory on the same.

“It is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved that all Public Servants on Salary Grade Levels 1 – 12, who were directed to work from home since March 2020 to resume at the Office with effect from Monday, 2nd November 2020.

“Furthermore, in order to ensure physical distancing in respective MDAs, Accounting Officers are to maintain Attendance Duty Roster and ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols in the workplace.

Muri-Okunola charged all Heads of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to note the contents of the Circular for compliance and give it the Service-wide publicity it deserves.