lagos-#endsars-protesters-defy-curfew,-blocked-roads

In sheer flagrant disregard to 24 hour curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government on Tuesday, #EndSARS protesters were adamant to retreat as they continued to lay siege on the roads.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had earlier imposed a 24 hour curfew on Lagos which commenced at 4 pm, aimed at dispersing the protesters following infiltration and hijacking of the protests by hoodlums in the state.

The protesters in some parts were seen making preparation to kill a cow for a planned carnival slated to take place later in the night.

It was gathered that the protesters tasked nearby residents at the Ojodu-Berger area of the state to donate cow and bags of rice for the carnival, occupied the barricaded road.

They later killed a cow, and started cooking while dancing to various kinds of blaring music.

Also, motorists and workers who hurriedly closed from work were stranded in traffic in different parts of the state.

The Third Mainland Bridge which is still under repairs witnessed high volume of traffic as it was the only alternative routes in and out of Mainland, Island respectively.

Other area which recorded high movement of human and vehicles include: Ikeja, Ikotun Igando, Agege, Ikorodu Road, Egbeda, Isolo, Alapere, Lagos Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos- Badagry Expressway, among others.

Meantime, at time of filling this report at 6.30 pm, there was no presence of security personnel on mist of the roads. Protesters were seen playing soccer while others were blaring music under canopy set up on the road.

Both intra and inter-state commuters were stranded as there were no access roads due to activities of the protesters.

