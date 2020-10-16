Lagos #EndSARS protesters reject MC Olu-Omo’s food, drinks

By Oziegbe Okoeki

#ENDSARS protesters on Friday afternoon rejected relief materials, including food and drinks from Lagos chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo.

The refreshments were conveyed in a white van to the Alausa area on Friday afternoon branded ‘Donated by MC Oluomo’.

But the protesters rejected the food and soft drinks, insisting he unleashed hoodlums on them on Thursday despite profuse denials from him in a viral video.

“The mere fact that MC Oluomo had the guts to send us these items after his thugs attacked us on Thursday is disgusting, he can’t placate us with this, we don’t need anything from him, or probably he wants to poison us,” one of the protesters said.

When the protesters realised the items were from MC Oluomo they got angry and pelted the van that brought the drinks with empty plastic bottles, alleging the NURTW boss planned to “poison us”, forcing the driver of the van to quickly zoom off.

The protesters numbering thousands, continued their action at the Lekki Toll Gate where the Moslems, among them, held their Friday Jumat service around 2pm with the Christians and others standing by.

The protests have since turned carnival like with popular musicians and DJ’s performing and drinks and food served freely and occasional speeches delivered.

They said candle light procession will hold on Friday night in honour of victims of police brutality.

One of them said the procession will start from 6pm on Friday starting from the Lagos Assembly.