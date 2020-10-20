lagos-#endsars-protesters-resist-curfew

EndSARS protesters in Lagos State have said they are unshaken by the 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government.

Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a statement mid-day on Tuesday announced 24 hours curfew to begin by 4 pm.

Sanwo-Olu said the “peaceful #EndSARS protest”, which began over 10 days ago has “degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.”

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4 pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Channels Television reported on Tuesday after that some protesters in the Lekki toll-gate said they will not be leaving the toll-gate despite the curfew.

“When it is 4’o clock we will be here, we are staying here, we are not leaving this spot,” a protester told Channels TV.

“Curfew is wherever the curfew meets you is where you are meant to stay, we are going to be here, we are not armed,” the protester added.

While the EndSARS has lasted for almost two weeks, there have been unrests in different parts of the metropolis including Ikorodu, Ketu and Orile-Iganmu.

Earlier on Tuesday, a mob set the Orile Iganmu police division on fire.

Witnesses said the incident had nothing to do with the protests. They said the attack happened after police officers shot two people in the neighbourhood, leaving one dead.

Violence was also reported in Ketu, while several people were injured in Ikorodu in related violence.

