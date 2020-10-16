Lagos engages 35 waste managers

Agency Reporter

Lagos State Government, through the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), has engaged 35 Private Sector Participant (PSP) operators to boost waste evacuation.

Speaking at the inauguration at Olusosun landfill, Ojota, the Managing Director, LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, said the development was a morale booster.

Odumboni, according to a statement on Thursday, said it represented a giant leap in the waste collection effort of the agency.

He said the 35 PSP operators had increased the number of trucks available for waste collection.

This will lead to an increase in the number of daily truck trips to the landfills, Odumboni said.

”We are adding 35 PSP operators who will join the existing ones in our waste evacuation effort.

“With that addition, we can make something around 800 trips to the landfills daily. This is a very good development.

”We welcome you on board and urge you to take the work seriously and consult the experienced PSP operators for advice and direction for successful operation,” the LAWMA boss said.

The Chairman of the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAM), Mr. David Oriyomi, praised LAWMA for its effort at ensuring environmental cleanliness.

He promised that the PSP operators would not rest on their oars to ensure a cleaner Lagos.