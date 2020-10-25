lagos-further-eases-curfew

Lagos State government on Sunday further reduced the curfew time in the state.

Chief press secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Akosile said the curfew will now run from 8 pm to 6 am while movement will be allowed between 6 am and 8 pm.

Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew due to the violence in different parts of Lagos State. The curfew was eased on Saturday from 6 pm to 8 am.

He said the curfew was necessary because the “peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.

“Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state. As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.”

State security forces on Tuesday evening stormed the Lekki Toll Plaza, shooting sporadically at protesters seeking an end to extortion, harassment, and extrajudicial killing by police personnel.

About 12 persons have been reported dead in the shoot-out by military personnel, according to Amnesty International.

Sanwo-Olu blamed “forces beyond our direct control” for the death of the peaceful and unarmed protesters.

“I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents,” the governor said.

