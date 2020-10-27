lagos-govt-approves-full-resumption-of-food,-non-food-markets

A file photo showing traders at a food market.

The Lagos state governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the full resumption of food markets and non-food markets.

Both markets will now open daily.

In a statement announcing this, the Commissioner for Local Government and community affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, said the state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, took the decision to further enhance trade, commerce and mitigate the hardship of recent times and ensure that Lagosians can recover fast.

Dr. Ahmed called on Lagosians to continue to observe all safety protocols.

He also directed that traders and their customers must adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols for their safety and the citizenry at large.