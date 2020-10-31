lagos-govt-asks-workers-to-resume-after-seven-months

A file photo of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Lagos State government has directed all public servants to resume work, seven months after the workers were directed to work from home as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Head of Service in the state, issued the directive in a circular obtained by Channels Television on Saturday.

He noted that the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, gave the approval for resumption of all public servants, especially those on salary grade levels 1 – 12 who have been working from home since March.

The circular with reference number CIR/HOS/20/Vol.1/115 and dated October 30, 2020, asked the government workers to resume on Monday.

Muri-Okunola explained that the approval of the governor followed the advisories and recommendations of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the State Ministry of Health.

He, however, asked the accounting officers to maintain attendance duty roster and ensure strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols in the workplace, thereby ensuring physical distancing in respective Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Those copied in the circular included the deputy governor, speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, the chief judge, and the secretary to the state government.

Also copied were the chief of staff to the governor, commissioners, permanent secretaries, and chairman of the Civil Service Commission, among others.

Read the full statement below: