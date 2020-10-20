Lagos govt orders pupils to stay at home

The Lagos State Government has directed public and private school pupils to stay at home following the tension generated by the anti-SARS protests.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, who issued the directive yesterday, said the safety of pupils, parents and staff was paramount at this critical period.

She, however, advised guardians to keep an eye on their wards to avoid being used as willing tools in the hands of those who might want to hijack the protests for the purposes of unleashing mayhem on the society.

The commissioner also encouraged schools to utilise other means of distance teaching like the radio, television and online media as they have been doing during and after the COVID-19 lockdown relaxation.

According to Adefisayo, a new resumption date for all classes would be announced in due course.

