Lagos inaugurates committee to review criminal laws

Robert Egbe

THE Lagos State Government has inaugurated a committee to review amendments to its Criminal Laws of 2011.

Its Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), said this followed the state’s Criminal Justice Sector Reform Committee resolve to bring the laws in conformity with modern crime patterns.

According to a statement by the Director, Public Affairs at the Ministry of Justice, Mr Kayode Oyekanmi, Onigbanjo, spoke via a virtual platform during the inauguration.

He said the 14-member committee would review the laws, and take memoranda from relevant stakeholders.

The committee, whose members “were carefully selected,” will submit its recommendations within six weeks.

Recognising the support of the British Council under the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) programme, with particular support for law review processes.

Onigbanjo charged the committee’s members to devote their time, wealth of knowledge and professional experience to improve the criminal justice system in Lagos.

Its Chairman, Justice Adenike Coker assured of their commitment to the task, adding that the members would bring their expertise to bear.

Another member, Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), also pledged their readiness to “do a good job”.

The ceremony had in attendance, the state’s Solicitor-General/Permanent Secretary, Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey.

Aside Justice Coker and Adegboruwa, others on the committee are: Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa, (Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos), Mrs Adeyinka Adeyemi (Director of Public Prosecution), Mrs A.T Omoyele (Magistrate, Lagos State Judiciary), Dr. Babajide Martins (Director, Office of the Public Defender), Ms. Shakirat Kotun (Director, Community Service), Ms. Adetutu Oshinusi, Deputy Director, Public Prosecution, Mr Joseph Otteh, (Director, Access to Justice), Mr. Jide Bodede (Managing Partner, Lawfields Solicitor & co), Ms. Iyabo Oshodi (SSA to HAG), Mr. Babajide Boye (Assistant Director, DPPs Office), Mrs. Tomi Bodude (Directorate of Legislative Drafting), and Mrs. Bola Akinsete (Secretary).