lagos-judicial-panel-commences-sitting,-swears-in-rinu,-majekodunmi-as-youth-reps

The judicial panel of inquiry and restitution set up by the Lagos State government to look into brutality and high handedness by the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has commenced sitting.

The panel began with Rinu Odulala and Temitope Majekodunmi sworn-in as representatives of youths.

Also, sworn-in as a member of the panel is Lucas Koyejo representing the Nigeria Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

This makes the judicial panel a nine-man panel.

At 12:32 am the first petitioner, Okoli Aguwu was called by the panel.

He explained that he spent 47 days in SARS detention, accused of theft by his boss. When his mother and wife came for him, they were both beaten up in his presence. He added that SARS allegedly took over his home, sold his car and properties.

Agwu demands compensation from the Nigeria Police and wants his stolen properties returned.

One of the members of the panel, Mr Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN asked the petitioner, Aguwu about what efforts they made to enforce the judgement that had been given in favour of Mr Agu.

The Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo, took his leave at 1:23 pm. Before taking his leave, he assured that the panel will be independent of the executive.

The next petitioner, Mr. Ndukwe was called. He was assisted by his mother as he is wheelchair-bound.

At 1:45 pm, the Chairman of the panel adjourned the case till Friday, October 30.

The panel ended with only one case heard out of the four cases called. The others adjourned for different reasons. The panel will resume sitting on the 30th of October

The judicial panel which is chaired by Retired Justice Doris Okuwobi had earlier on Monday said it has received over 10 petitions.